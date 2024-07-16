IIT Bombay launches hyperlocal weather forecasting system for Mumbai, app now available

Mumbai: A team from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has developed a hyperlocal weather forecasting system for Mumbai, offering precise predictions for specific neighbourhoods, streets, and areas across the city. The project, a collaboration with the MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research (MCMCR), is now available to the public via the Mumbai Flood App on Android devices. The service is now available to the public via the Mumbai Flood App on Android devices.

The new system augments existing weather data from the Indian Meteorology Department's (IMD) main observatories in Colaba, Santacruz, and Marine Lines, as well as over 60 automatic weather stations and rainfall monitoring stations throughout Mumbai and its suburbs.

The forecasting model provides hourly rainfall predictions for the next 24 hours and daily forecasts for the following three days. A team of ten students, faculty, and staff from IIT-B developed the system.

Subimal Ghosh, the convener of the climate studies programme, said, "We've developed a model for the same at IITB. Now this is available for public through an app as well as on https://mumbaiflood.in/ this web portal."

In addition to weather forecasts, the app offers flood alerts to citizens, utilising water level measurements from sensors at critical locations such as the Mithi River and Vakola Nala. The system also incorporates crowdsourced data.

"Apart from this, the app will collect data from citizens only. To upload flood data on the app, we made a provision for the same. With this app, users can upload a location, user's height, and water level. We give four options to select water level. As and when users upload this data, it will be made available to the public immediately," Ghosh explained.

Currently available only on Android, the app aims to engage Mumbai's residents in data collection efforts. Ghosh emphasised the community-driven nature of the project, stating, "This is an app made for Mumbaikars by Mumbaikars. The data we collect with this app will help government bodies to prepare a flood management plan for next season."

The initiative represents a significant step forward in localised weather forecasting and flood management for India's financial capital, leveraging both advanced technology and community participation to enhance urban resilience.