IIT-B intruder Bilal Teli gets bail, questions arrest

MUMBAI: The Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court has granted bail to Bilal Teli, the 22-year-old arrested last month for staying illegally on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). The detailed order is yet to be made available. Teli, who works at a private firm in Surat, had lived on the IIT campus for 19 days between May and June, attending lectures on artificial intelligence and robotics and pretending to be a doctoral student. Mumbai - 11th November 2010 - IIT Bombay in Powai - Photo by Rajendra Gawankar (Hindustan Times)

Teli was first spotted on the campus of the premier engineering institute on June 4, when Shilpa Kotikal from the institute’s Credit Department raised an alarm, saying an unidentified man had entered her office without authorisation. He left the campus on June 7 and headed for Surat, returning on June 10. Teli then attended lectures at the institute for a week. He was eventually nabbed by campus security on June 17, after he was spotted attending a lecture. The IIT Quick Response team eventually detained him, and handed him over to the Powai police.

Teli’s bail plea observed that the offences alleged in the First Information Report (FIR) are bailable in nature, and that the police had issued him a notice despite this. The plea also alleged that Teli, who had left for his hometown in Mangaluru, was illegally detained for interrogation and arrested on June 25 on the pretext of non-cooperation with the investigating agency.

Advocate Faisal Shaikh and advocate Omar Shah representing Teli submitted that he was not provided with reasonable grounds at the time of his arrest and that his rights had not been communicated to him. The defence alleged that he was also not served with a fresh notice after new sections were added in the FIR.

The plea stated that Teli was also diagnosed with a learning disability and his intellectual functioning was below average. “The applicant, who has intellectually below average functioning, was not only illegally detained for two days without being produced in front of a magistrate, but was also arrested under the pretense of non-cooperation, when in truth, he was simply unable to provide information and necessary documentation,” stated the plea.

Teli alleged that he was simply attending lectures in the university and the entire case was blown out of proportion. The defence made submissions that there was nothing to be recovered from Teli and he is a 22-year-old who had obtained a visa to travel to Saudi Arabia to pursue future endeavours in web designing.

The police investigation had also ruled out any suspicious activities and had revealed that Teli had attended classes at the institute by breaking rules only to cultivate his curiosity in the subject. According to police officials, Teli also fancied a career as a social media influencer, for which he had created 21 email accounts named after various cities. He had arrived at the campus on May 27 to attend a day-long study programme but had stayed on.

He was interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after being arrested. The Powai police registered an FIR on June 19, and Teli was formally arrested on June 24, on charges of trespassing. The case was transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch and a section of forgery was added in the case.