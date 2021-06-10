IIT-B professor elected to European Molecular Biology Organisation

Roop Mallik, a professor in the department of biosciences and bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), has been elected as an associate member of the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO).

He is the fifth Indian scientist and only one from IIT Bombay to join the life scientists’ community.

This year, he is the only Indian among nine associate members elected to EMBO.

“It is a recognition for the hard work and talent of my students and collaborators. I am happy that they chose to work with me. Together, we have always believed that we can do as well as our peers across the world,” said Mallik, who is also a senior fellow of the India Alliance, funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India and the Wellcome Trust, United Kingdom.

EMBO is an organisation of over 1,800 leading researchers in fields of life sciences in Europe and beyond. The organisation is aimed at supporting talented researchers at all stages of their careers, stimulate the exchange of scientific information, and help build a research environment where scientists can achieve their best work.

“It (the membership to EMBO) will give us visibility and connect us better to scientists working outside India. This is very important for the advancement of science in our country and across boundaries,” Mallik added.

This year, EMBO has added 64 life scientists to its growing list of members. In a statement, EMBO said that the 64 newly-elected members reside in 21 countries: 55 new EMBO Members reside in member states of the EMBC, the intergovernmental organisation that funds the major EMBO programmes and activities. Nine new EMBO Associate Members reside in Argentina, Australia, India, Japan, and the USA. 26 of the new EMBO Members (41%) are women.

“I am delighted to welcome the new members into our organisation and look forward to working with them. An election to the EMBO Membership recognises outstanding achievements in the life sciences. The new members will provide expertise and guidance that will help EMBO to further strengthen its initiatives,” said Maria Leptin, director, EMBO.