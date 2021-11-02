IIT-Bombay top-ranked institute in India; slips to 42nd position in QS Asia rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is the top-ranked institute in the country, followed by IIT-Delhi and Madras, to make it to the top 50 of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2022. However, the overall performance of IIT-B has dipped, as the premier institute dropped from the 37th rank to the 42nd rank overall in the 2021 list released on Tuesday evening.

IIT-B secured an overall score of 71 out of 100. The institute scored 81.4 in academic reputation, 96 in employer reputation, 23 in citation per faculty, 44.7 in faculty student ratio, 100 in staff with PhD, 84.2 in papers per faculty, 78.5 international research network, 11.0 in international faculty, 4.4 in international students, 14.5 in inbound exchange and 8.3 in outbound exchange (all scores out of a maximum of 100 points).

“Due to the pandemic, there has been no exchange of students, which is where we have lost some points. Also after EWS (economically weaker section) expansion of intake capacity, the student-faculty ratio is lacking at present, which is another area where we have lost points,” said professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of the institute.

The performance of universities is measured on various parameters such as academic reputation, international research work, outbound and inbound exchange, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, international faculty and international students among others. The National University of Singapore retained the number one position once again this year, followed by the Peking University and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, on the second and third positions.

Other than the three IITs in the top 50, Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is on the 56th rank, while IIT-Kharagpur and Kanpur take the 60th and 64th ranks respectively. The University of Delhi is the only central university to finds its way to the top 100 by taking the 77th rank.