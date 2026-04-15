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Illegal garage shut down at BMC parking facility

HT had reported on March 31, 2026, that a garage was being run by three business partners at the ground-plus-four podium structure. It was unauthorised as the parking facility was owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Osama Rawal
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MUMBAI: An illegal car repair business operating out of a multi-level parking facility owned by the municipality near Byculla railway station has been shut after the matter was reported by HT. The garage, operating on the ground floor, has since cleared out and its equipment removed. The gates to the parking facility are now shut as the car lift is out of order.

The garage, operating on the ground floor of a multi-level parking facility owned by BMC in Byculla, has been cleared out. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

HT had reported on March 31, 2026, that a garage was being run by three business partners at the ground-plus-four podium structure. It was unauthorised as the parking facility was owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The garage had been operating in Byculla well before the parking facility was built; it moved into the parking lot a few months ago. Designed to accommodate more than 1,000 private cars, commercial vehicles and more than 250 two-wheelers, it was the perfect place for a vehicle repair business.

The issue was first flagged six months ago by Atul Jangam, general secretary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mumbai. Jangam wrote to the Agripada police last month but they said the matter fell under the BMC’s jurisdiction and forwarded the complaint to the local ward office.

 
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