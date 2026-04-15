Illegal garage shut down at BMC parking facility

MUMBAI: An illegal car repair business operating out of a multi-level parking facility owned by the municipality near Byculla railway station has been shut after the matter was reported by HT. The garage, operating on the ground floor, has since cleared out and its equipment removed. The gates to the parking facility are now shut as the car lift is out of order.

The garage, operating on the ground floor of a multi-level parking facility owned by BMC in Byculla, has been cleared out. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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HT had reported on March 31, 2026, that a garage was being run by three business partners at the ground-plus-four podium structure. It was unauthorised as the parking facility was owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The garage had been operating in Byculla well before the parking facility was built; it moved into the parking lot a few months ago. Designed to accommodate more than 1,000 private cars, commercial vehicles and more than 250 two-wheelers, it was the perfect place for a vehicle repair business.

The issue was first flagged six months ago by Atul Jangam, general secretary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mumbai. Jangam wrote to the Agripada police last month but they said the matter fell under the BMC’s jurisdiction and forwarded the complaint to the local ward office.

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{{^usCountry}} Tanaji Kamble, public relations officer, BMC, denied there was ever an illegal garage operating out of the premises. “Furthermore, the parking facility is currently non-operational as the car lift is malfunctioning. While repair work on the lift shaft is underway, the facility cannot support standard public use. Consequently, the ground floor has been temporarily opened to local residents strictly for vehicle storage, a measure taken at the request of the local councillor to prevent anti-social elements from occupying the vacant space,” Kamble said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanaji Kamble, public relations officer, BMC, denied there was ever an illegal garage operating out of the premises. “Furthermore, the parking facility is currently non-operational as the car lift is malfunctioning. While repair work on the lift shaft is underway, the facility cannot support standard public use. Consequently, the ground floor has been temporarily opened to local residents strictly for vehicle storage, a measure taken at the request of the local councillor to prevent anti-social elements from occupying the vacant space,” Kamble said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To make sure the facility is used as intended, access is now restricted, and no one new is allowed to utilise the space, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make sure the facility is used as intended, access is now restricted, and no one new is allowed to utilise the space, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jangam is pleased that the matter has been resolved. “In instances like this, where an illegal business is involved, everyone reaps the benefits. I hope the facility opens to the public soon, as thee never was a greater need for parking space,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jangam is pleased that the matter has been resolved. “In instances like this, where an illegal business is involved, everyone reaps the benefits. I hope the facility opens to the public soon, as thee never was a greater need for parking space,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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