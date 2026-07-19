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IMD issues yellow alert as monsoon activity picks up over city

IMD Mumbai director Bikram Singh said the recent dip in rainfall followed the intense spell earlier this month and that monsoon conditions are now becoming favourable for increased rain activity

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: After a brief lull, monsoon activity is set to strengthen over Mumbai, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a gradual increase in rainfall over the coming days. While a yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, the weather office said the city is unlikely to witness a repeat of the widespread heavy rain seen in the first week of July.

Mumbai, India - July 18, 2026: A view of the dramatic cloudy weather in Cityscape at Kurla in mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - July 18, 2026: A view of the dramatic cloudy weather in Cityscape at Kurla in mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

IMD Mumbai director Bikram Singh said the recent dip in rainfall followed the intense spell earlier this month and that monsoon conditions are now becoming favourable for increased rain activity.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with occasional moderate rain and heavy spells at isolated places on Sunday. Day and night temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 27°C respectively, with mercury likely to dip further as rainfall intensifies.

Rainfall remained subdued over the past 24 hours. Between 8 am and 7 pm on Saturday, the island city recorded 12 mm of rain, while the eastern and western suburbs received 16 mm and 20 mm respectively. IMD observatories recorded 10.4 mm at Colaba and 28.8 mm at Santacruz between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 32°C and 27°C, respectively, although temperatures are expected to decline further as monsoon activity strengthens,” Singh said.

Despite the recent lull, the cumulative seasonal rainfall for the city remains well above normal. As of Saturday, Colaba had received 1,389 mm of monsoon rain,which was 38.1% above normal, while Santacruz had recorded 1,573.3 mm, or 47.4% above normal.

 
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