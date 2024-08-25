IMD issues yellow alert for Sunday and Monday

Mumbai: The rain makes a comeback to the city on Saturday, delivering the promise of a wet weekend, as parts of Mumbai saw rain over 100mm on Saturday. Between 8am to 6pm, Magathane recorded 107mm of rain and Veena Nagar in Mulund recorded 102mm. Eksar at 94mm and LBS Marg in Kurla followed at 94mm and 93mm respectively. HT Image

While the wet weekend would continue according to the IMD’s forecast, extending till Monday, the extent of rainfall will reduce. A yellow alert, indicating ‘heavy rainfall at isolated places’, has been sounded on Sunday and Monday.

“There is a low-pressure area and an offshore trough, causing heavy rains over the city,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD. “As of now, we have issued a yellow alert, but we will update it as necessary.”

The city received the least rainfall, touching an average of 22.09mm, while the western and eastern suburbs were subject to 50.59mm and 46.19mm respectively. The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 13.8mm and Santacruz recorded 46.9mm between the same hours.

In the 24 hours to 8:30 am on Saturday, Colaba had recorded 14mm and Santacruz 59mm. Due to the rains, the temperature across the city saw a dip; the maximum at Colaba touched 27.5 degrees Celsius and in Santacruz at 27.8 degrees Celsius.