In a big blow to BJP (Ulhasnagar) in Thane district, 21 corporators quit party to join NCP

In a huge blow to Bharatiya Janata Party in Ulhasnagar, 21 corporators who had joined the party in the previous elections have returned to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Along with these 21 corporators, 19 former corporators and the entire Team Omi Kalani too have joined NCP, informed Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad, in a press conference in Thane on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omi Kalani’s wife, Pancham, who is an ex-mayor of the city, is now the city president of Ulhasnagar NCP after entering the party.

Awhad has claimed that a few more corporators will join NCP in the next few days.

In the last five years, many corporators had joined BJP from several other parties, leading to BJP’s victory in the previous Assembly elections.

Awhad claimed that 114 people joined NCP including 21 BJP corporators, 19 former corporators and gram panchayat members of the nearby villages.

Awhad said, “The Kalani family has joined NCP along with several corporators and ex-corporators. They were included in the party after the directives of Cabinet Minister, Jayant Patil. Some of them have joined today (Wednesday). Others will gradually join us in the coming days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kalani clan has also claimed that in the next elections, the mayor would also be from NCP. “We did not have a good experience with the BJP when it came to the development of Ulhasnagar city. I have received the letter of being appointed as the president of the NCP for Ulhasnagar city. Total 22 corporators of Team Omi Kalani have merged with BJP already, 10 more are on talking terms. Slowly, around 40-45 of our corporators will merge with NCP,” said Pancham Kalani, ex-mayor of UMC.

(Inputs by Sajana Nambiar)