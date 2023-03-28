In a first, MahaRERA brings in QR codes to help homebuyers get transparent info

Mumbai: Homebuyers can now get details such as the progress of the construction, promoter’s name, hurdles in completion of a project, to registration date among other crucial details by just scanning a QR code on project registration certificates.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) started a QR-code-based technological service that will help homebuyers get transparent information in a single scan.

Last week, MahaRERA issued the first QR-code-based project registration certificate to the Gera Planet of Joy Project in Wagholi, Pune. All newly registered projects will carry the QR code. The authority will also install the QR code on older project registration certificates in a phased manner.

Homebuyers can simply scan this QR code on project registration certificates visible on MahaRERA portal and the scan will generate relevant information about the project, including the name of the project, the promoter’s name and details, the completion date, the registration date, the statutory approvals received by the project etc.

The QR-code scan will also provide critical information to buyers like any changes in the approved plan of the project, and any extensions given to the project’s validity, any recovery warrants issued against the project. Homebuyers will get to know if there are any problems with the finances and timely delivery of the project using the information on complaints and warrants issued against the project.

“Now, homebuyers can also get crucial information under Form 5. Under RERA norms, it is mandatory for developers to provide updated information about the construction progress and financial updates every quarter and half-yearly. Home buyers will be able to access this information by simply opening the registration certificates of newly registered projects and scanning the QR code,” said a MahaRERA official, adding that the registration certificates for older projects will also be updated with the QR-code over a period of time.

Over 40,000 projects are presently registered with MahaRERA out of which 11,099 are completed. Over 20,783 complaints have been filed, and 14,049 orders have been issued on these complaints.

Stealing a march over other states, MahaRERA was the only state RERA authority portal which went live on May 1, 2017, the day Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 came into existence. It is also the first to start the Conciliation Forum, an alternative grievance redressal mechanism where home buyers and developers can sit across the table with MahaRERA-appointed conciliators and settle complaints out of court. It was the first authority to geo-tag projects with information about social infrastructure around a registered project.