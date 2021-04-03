In highest single-day jump, Mumbai reports over 9,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,090 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, the city’s civic body said in a report. Mumbai currently has 62,187 active cases.

The city on Friday reported 8,832 new cases of Covid-19, according to the data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The death toll in Mumbai also rose to 11,751 with 27 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 5,322 recoveries taking the number of recovered people to 366,365, while the recovery rate has fallen to 83% — in a slight fall from Friday's 84%. The data shared by the civic body also shows that the doubling rate in the city is currently at 44 days.

The number of deaths (27) reported in the last 24 hours is the highest since the beginning of December 2020, according the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. The city had witnessed 20 deaths on December 2 following which there was a decline in the daily death toll.

Mumbai's highest single-day rise in number of daily cases came in the backdrop of 43,597 tests which is 731 lower than the number of tests conducted between Thursday and Friday (44,328). The city has conducted 4,217,856 tests so far.

Thane and Nagpur also reported a surge in the number of cases. Thane reported 4,371 new cases of Covid-19 while Nagpur reported 3,720 fresh cases.

Maharashtra chief minister has urged people of Mumbai as well as the entire state to adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures. He also warned on Friday that the present surge may lead to a lockdown if the state's Covid-19 situation deteriorates. Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 49,447 fresh cases of Covid-19. The state also recorded 277 fresh fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 55,656. The state recorded 37,821 recoveries which took the total number of recovered people to 2,495,315.