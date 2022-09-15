In nude photo shoot case, Ranveer says images posted online were morphed: Report

Actor Ranveer Singh claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of his photos, according to news agency ANI, while recording his statement in the nude photoshoot case. Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot. Ranveer's images, in which he was captured naked, were posted online on July 21.

In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

An FIR was registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai police recorded his statement last month for two hours after the actor reached Chembur Police station at 7:30am on August 29.

“We had asked the actor to come to the police station by August 30. He visited the police station on Monday at 7:30am and was present in the police station till 9:30am,” said deputy commissioner of police, Krishna Kant Upadhyay, Zone VI.

HT had reported that when the actor was shown all the photos by the police, he denied uploading one of the pictures in which his private parts were allegedly visible.

The police said the actor answered all their questions and he might be summoned again if the need was felt for further questioning after analysing his first statement. Police officials said the actor was “completely co-operative” with the investigators.

(With ANI inputs)

