In pursuit of 100% vaccination against Covid with first jab, 40K doses allotted to 101 centres in Navi Mumbai

To achieve its goal of jabbing 100% residents with at least the first vaccination against Covid, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allotted more than 40,000 vaccine doses at 101 centres for those above 18 years
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is on a mission of attaining 100% vaccination of residents with at least the first dose against Covid. (For representational purposes only) (HT PHOTO)

To achieve its goal of vaccinating 100% residents with at least the first dose, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had, for the first time, allotted more than 40,000 vaccine doses at 101 centres for those above 18 years of age on Monday.

At least 27,425 people got their first dose throughout the day during this drive. Till now, 10.39 lakh have received their first dose in Navi Mumbai . Of these, 4.93 lakh have received their second dose as well.

For Tuesday, 14,800 Covishield doses and 4,000 Covaxin have been allotted for 18 years and above age group for the second dose at 43 centres. On September 25, the civic body had received 41,000 Covishield and 860 Covaxin doses.

