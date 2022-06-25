In solidarity: Sainiks gather outside Shinde’s Thane house

Thane While several Shiv Sena members have staged protests against rebel leader Eknath Shinde at many places, the scene outside Shinde’s house in Landmark Society in Thane was completely different on Saturday evening, with hundreds of Sainiks pledging their support and the hashtag #amhibhaisamarthak (we support Eknath shinde) trending across social media circles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As his son and Member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde, who rarely makes a public appearance, was out with a mike garnering support for his father, about 500-600 people were also stationed outside the house. Thane is a stronghold for Shiv Sena and Shinde was monumental in holding the fort for over three decades.

Amidst a sea of orange flags, sloganeering and banners expressing support, Shrikant and former mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation Naresh Mhaske jumped atop the bonnet of a car and addressed the public. As the evening progressed, the number of supporters increased, including some prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena from Thane city.

“We are all Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be so. The events that took place in the last few days are historic. If 50 MLAs are with Shinde, there is definitely some reason behind it. If MLAs themselves are not satisfied or are not getting funds for their projects, then how will the benefits reach party workers or the common man? We did not experience such a situation in all these years despite being in power,” said Shrikant Shinde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde also made allegations against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) guardian ministers in different parts of the state. “Many of our MLAs and MPs, who managed to get funds for their projects, were sidelined by the NCP guardian ministers in some parts of the state. Time and again there have been incidents when Sainiks felt like outcasts,” added Shinde.

Moreover, Mhaske also expressed support for Shinde. “All this while people were wondering why we were hiding or not saying anything. This is because we are with the masses of Thane who are in support of Eknath Shinde from the very beginning.”

There are around 75% of the total corporators in Thane city showing their support for Shinde.

The rally was peaceful without any untoward incidents and included youngsters, senior citizens and women of all age groups. The crowd dispersed after expressing their support, without violating any law and order situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 18-year-old is all praises

18-year-old Rupali More, who lost her limbs in a train accident in 2018 (when she was 14), was one among the many who had gathered in Shinde’s support. She said that it was Shinde who helped her family bear the hospital expenses and also helped them buy a house of their own in 2021.

“Being the only earning member of my family, it became very difficult for us to survive when I lost my limbs. It was Shinde’s financial and moral support that helped us when we were in dire straits,” said More

(with inputs from Anamika Gharat)