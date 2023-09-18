Inclusive housing in NAINA region – CIDCO to select eligible applicants

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO is selecting eligible applicants for allotment of flats under its inclusive housing scheme (IHS) in NAINA region. 17 flats are being made available for sale for economically weaker sections (EWS) and 164 flats for lower income groups (LIG) through private developers.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the approved DCPR of the NAINA project, developers with plots of areas admeasuring 4000 sq. mtr. or more will have to develop houses for EWS and LIG under IHS.

Hence, 20% of the total area of the plot has been made available in the NAINA project region through private developers for tenements belonging to EWS and LIG.

Said a CIDCO official, “A housing scheme of total of 171 tenements is being introduced on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav. Of these 17 tenements have been made available for sale for EWS and 164 tenements for LIG.”

Stated the official, “According to the said provision, 7 developers have submitted the information of the tenements available under IHS to CIDCO after receiving the occupancy certificate for the respective projects.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stated the official, “CIDCO is facilitating to select eligible candidates for such tenements by conducting lottery. After the said draw, the list of names of eligible candidates will be communicated by CIDCO to the concerned developers.”

Online applications have been invited from the interested applicants who want to participate in the scheme and after the verification of the documents submitted by the applicants their eligibility for the draw will be determined. Interested applicants can participate in the housing scheme by visiting the website lottery.cidcoindia.com similarly, information about the scheme will also be made available through the official social media accounts of CIDCO.

Online registration for the scheme will start on 21 September, 2023 and will continue till 29 September, 2023. The online applications will be processed from 29 September, 2023 till 18 October, 2023. Online payment will start on 29 September, 2023 and will continue till 19 October, 2023. The draft list of the accepted applicants for lottery draw will be published on 02 November, 2023 while the final list of the accepted applicants will be published on 04 November, 2023. The computerized lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on 08 November, 2023 at CIDCO Bhavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official clarified, “The only responsibility of CIDCO is to select the eligible applicants by lottery draw for the available tenements under the Inclusive Scheme and send the list of the eligible applicants to the concerned developer.”

Added the official, “All other subsequent proceedings such as – recovering the full amount of the tenement, issuance of NOC to the successful candidate for raising the home loan, execution of the agreement for a tenement with the applicant, registration of the agreement with the office of the sub-registrar, establishment of co-operative housing society, clarifying the doubts of the applicants if any, etc. are to be completed through the concerned developer.”

Reiterated the official, “All are requested to note that CIDCO will not be responsible under any circumstances for further proceedings after selecting the eligible applicants by lottery draw and sending their list to the concerned developer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON