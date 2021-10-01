Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / India’s air travel decelerated by 44.8% in August: International air transport body
mumbai news

India’s air travel decelerated by 44.8% in August: International air transport body

Demand for India’s domestic travel fell by 44.8% in August but improved from July when it had declined by 58.9%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday. IATA has attributed the improvement in passenger demand in August to growing vaccination rates and less stringent international travel restrictions in some regions.
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Demand for India’s domestic travel fell by 44.8% in August but improved from July when it had declined by 58.9%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday. IATA has attributed the improvement in passenger demand in August to growing vaccination rates and less stringent international travel restrictions in some regions. (HT FILE)

Demand for India’s domestic travel fell by 44.8% in August but improved from July when it had declined by 58.9%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday. IATA has attributed the improvement in passenger demand in August to growing vaccination rates and less stringent international travel restrictions in some regions.

However, globally, air travel had decelerated in August from July.

“India and Russia were the only large markets to show a month-to-month improvement compared to July,” IATA’s statement read.

According to IATA, the global passenger traffic in August – measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) – was down by 56% as compared to the same month in 2019. In July, it was 53% below the 2019 level. IATA said the domestic markets were down by 32.2% as compared to August 2019, while in July, the air traffic had declined by 16.1% as compared to the same month in 2019.

According to the trade association of world’s airlines, the global international passenger demand in August was 68.8% below August 2019, which is an improvement compared to the 73.1% decline recorded in July.

RELATED STORIES

“August results reflect the impact of concerns over the Delta variant on domestic travel, even as international travel continued at a snail’s pace towards a full recovery, which cannot happen until governments restore the freedom to travel. In that regard, the recent US announcement to lift travel restrictions from early November on fully-vaccinated travellers is very good news and will bring certainty to a key market,” said Willie Walsh, director general, IATA.

“But challenges remain; September bookings indicate deterioration in international recovery. That’s bad news heading into the traditionally slower fourth quarter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh now untraceable?

Khopoli police arrest 5 for kidnapping businessman from Pune

BMC allows reopening of places of worship in Mumbai from Oct 7 at 50% capacity

Naupada police in Thane arrest 5 incl 4 women for burglaries
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP