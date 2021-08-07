Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Inebriated men make hoax bomb call to test Mumbai police’s alertness, arrested
mumbai news

Inebriated men make hoax bomb call to test Mumbai police’s alertness, arrested

Juhu police, MRA Marg police, Dadar police and Byculla police searched the areas within their respective jurisdictions for bombs but found nothing.
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Both the accused told police that they had been celebrating ‘Gatari’ and were heavily drunk when one of them decided to make the call “for fun”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mumbai Police was sent on a wild goose chase following a hoax call from two drunken residents, who claimed bombs had been planted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, Dadar railway station and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan ‘s bungalow in the western suburbs of the metropolis. They later claimed they were checking how alert the Mumbai Police was.

After receiving the call at about 9 pm on Friday, the Mumbai Police swung into action and deployed various units like the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Dog Squad to search all the areas mentioned in the call for presence of possible explosives.

“We informed all concerned police stations and agencies and carried out a thorough check of these areas,” said a senior police officer.

Juhu police, MRA Marg police, Dadar police and Byculla police searched the areas within their respective jurisdictions and found nothing.

“Later, we called back the caller but we were told that he was very busy and should not be disturbed. Eventually, he switched off the phone,” said a senior police officer.

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) later picked up two persons from Kalyan’s ShilPhata area on the basis of their cell phone tower location. They told police that they had been celebrating ‘Gatari’ and were heavily drunk when one of them decided to make the call “for fun”. Gatari is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa before the beginning of the Hindu month of Shravan. On this day, people generally eat and drink to their heart’s content to make up for the abstinence to be practiced during Shravan.

“Both of them are drivers. Raju Kangare, 32, and Ramesh Shirsath, 28, are residents of Dombivli,” said a senior crime branch official.

The officer said the two accused claimed to have made the call for fun after getting drunk, and also to check alertness of the police machinery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP