Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, A couple in a live-in relationship in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar allegedly sold their nearly one-month-old baby for ₹1.2 lakh, after which the infant was resold multiple times before being taken to Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

Infant sold for ₹1.2 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, changes hands, reaches Hyderabad; 7 held

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The parents, who are labourers, allegedly bought mobile phones and gold with the money they got after selling the baby, who has been rescued and placed in an orphanage here, they said.

Seven persons, including the couple, have been arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

The sale and resale of the infant came to light after the mother approached the police, alleging that one Kaushalya Pawar and her daughter, Seema Reshwal, took away her child, born on July 5, on August 7.

The mother alleged that the two women coerced her and her live-in partner into signing some papers and paying them ₹1.2 lakh in cash, following which a case was registered at Mukundwadi police station on September 23, investigation officer Hareshwar Ghuge told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} "The parents are in a live-in relationship, and they work as labourers. The man is a habitual drinker. They sold the baby for ₹1.2 lakh. Immediately after that, they purchased two mobile phones for ₹25,000 and gold worth ₹62,000," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The parents are in a live-in relationship, and they work as labourers. The man is a habitual drinker. They sold the baby for ₹1.2 lakh. Immediately after that, they purchased two mobile phones for ₹25,000 and gold worth ₹62,000," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Kaushalya knew the infant's mother as they had worked together.

The baby then changed hands three more times after the first illegal deal.

"Seema sold the child to a woman named Sangita Awhad for ₹2.7 lakh. Sangita handed over the baby to one Suresh Guntuka from Jagtial district in Telangana after receiving ₹3.5 lakh," Ghuge said.

From the ₹1.5 lakh "profit", Kaushalya kept ₹1.1 lakh with her, while Seema got ₹40,000. They allegedly used the money to pay off their debts, the official said.

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Meanwhile, Suresh handed over the baby to a female relative in Hyderabad. "He took ₹3.5 lakh as he just wanted to be a facilitator. The woman, who has a garment business, was desperate for a baby as she could not conceive despite treatment," the official said.

Police said the woman had become very fond of the baby. "She just chose the wrong path to get the baby," Ghuge said.

The couple, Kaushlya, Seema, Sangita, Suresh and the Hyderabad woman have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.

When asked if the accused were involved in similar cases, Ghuge said, "There are no other links to the case, and we did not find any evidence linking any of the accused to similar cases."

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For now, the baby has been placed in an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the district Child Welfare Committee will decide the next course of action, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.