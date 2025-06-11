Infertile cows to undergo IVF to increase milk production in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The state government has decided to carry out Embryo Transfer In Vitro Fertilization (ET-IVF) for thousands of infertile cows in 862 gaushalas across the state, in order to increase the per capita milk production in Maharashtra. Six research and implementation laboratories are to be established for this purpose across the state with an earmarked budget of ₹30 crore. Representational photo (HT Photo)

Maharashtra is lagging behind other states in terms of milk production as most of the cows in the state’s gaushalas are infertile. Even the consumption per person in Maharashtra is less than the national average. As per government data, the state has 150,000 cows and bovines in 862 gaushalas across the state. On an average, Maharashtra’s cows produce six litres per day whereas the figures in other states are as high as 12 to 15 litres per cow, each day. The data shows that Maharashtra’s domestic cows produce 2.5 litres per day while hybrid cows 10.5 liters per day, on an average.

Milk production can be increased when reproduction rate improves, increasing the number of lactating cows. “To increase the milk production and for feasible management of the cows and bovines in the gaushalas, the state government has decided to promote the ET-IVF. By identifying and collecting sperm and eggs from the fertile bulls and cows, embryos are generated . The embryos are then implanted in the uterus of infertile cows. This helps in increasing the number of cows producing milk, leading to increase in milk production. Of the six laboratories planned in six revenue divisions, two in Pune and Nagpur have already been operationalized for this process. We have hand picked 100 expert doctors for these laboratories,” said an official from the animal husbandry department.

The department has also planned to implant embryos in the cows owned by farmers who wish to increase productivity of their cows at nominal fees. “Similarly, we will pay the farmers who lend the eggs and sperm of their fertile cows and bulls for surrogacy,” the official said.

Apart from the ET-IVF, artificial insemination, sex sorted semen technology are other methods that are under implementation. The artificial insemination method is a procedure to manually inject sperm into the uterus of cows, allowing them to conceive. This has been functional in the state for the last few years. Sex-sorted semen method is used to sort out the sperm with male chromosomes in order to reduce the number of bulls taking birth. Owing to a reduction in land under cultivation and technological advancements, the farmers are moving away from traditional methods of farming which is reducing the dependence on bulls for ploughing.

“We have earmarked ₹30 crore for six laboratories across the state and aim to undertake ET-IVF mostly for the cows in gaushala. With this, the cows can give birth to more calves in their lifetime from the current rate of 15 calves,” another officer said.