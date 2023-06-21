Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani donates 315 crore to IIT Bombay

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys Limited and founding chairman of UIDAI, has donated ₹315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

The contribution aims to enhance world-class infrastructure, promote research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and foster a thriving ecosystem for deep tech startups at IIT Bombay, the institute said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Nilekani and professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, institute director, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Nilekani said, “IIT Bombay has been instrumental in shaping my formative years and laying the foundation of my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed institution, I am grateful to contribute to its future. This donation goes beyond financial support; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.”

Describing it as the dawn of a new era at IIT Bombay, Chaudhuri said this historic donation would significantly accelerate the institute’s growth, positioning it firmly on the path of global leadership.

“IIT Bombay is dedicated to fostering research and academic excellence that can make India a leader in scientific discovery and its translation into solving the pressing challenges facing humankind. Nilekani’s contribution will catalyse philanthropic support for advancing research and development at universities across the country,” Chaudhuri said.

The statement further said the institute plans to set up world-class centers of excellence in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and quantum computing in the next 10 years.

“It also aims to nurture a thriving ecosystem for deep tech startups and provide top-notch research, living and academic facilities to students and faculty members. The plan envisions fundraising of approximately $500 million over the next five years. Nilekani’s contribution of $38.5 million will help the institute kick-start its programmes,” IIT Bombay said.

This substantial contribution adds to his previous grants totaling ₹85 crore, resulting in a cumulative support value of ₹400 crore, the statement added.

Nilekani embarked on his educational journey at IIT Bombay in 1973, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Over the past five decades, he has remained connected to the institute, assuming various roles. He served on the board of the IIT Bombay heritage foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was a member of the board of governors from 2005 to 2011.

His initial contributions, amounting to ₹85 crore over the years, played a crucial role in constructing new hostels, co-financing the school of information technology, and establishing India’s first university incubator, the institute said in the statement. In recognition of his achievements, Nilekani was honored with the distinguished alumnus award in 1999 and later received an honorary doctorate during the 57th convocation in 2019.

