INS Vikrant fund case: Interim protection from arrest granted to Neil Somaiya

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s son, Neil Somaiya, in the cheating case registered against the two for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sessions court earlier rejected their anticipatory bail applications before the high court granted protection to Kirit Somaiya from arrest on April 13.

Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, who appeared for the state on Wednesday, submitted the police wanted to question Neil Somaiya.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai ordered Neil Somaiya to be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 in the event of arrest. The court directed him to report to the investigating officer from April 25 to April 28. It then posted his application for further hearing on April 28 with directions to the Economic Offences Wing, which is investigating the case, to submit a report indicating progress in their investigation.

The case against the two was registered on the complaint of an ex-serviceman, who contributed ₹2,000 for saving INS Vikrant. He alleged Kirit Somaiya and his son collected funds by setting up donation boxes across the city but did not deposit the amount collected with the Maharashtra governor or the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}