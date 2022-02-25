I-T raids against Sena corporator in view of BMC polls: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: As the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the properties of Shiv Sena leader and standing committee chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Yashwant Jadhav on Friday, Sena alleged that the action is being taken in view of forthcoming civic body polls. The I-T department action comes at a time amid a heated political atmosphere in the state following the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“BMC election is expected in a month or so. We think they are going to raid peons who work at the BMC as well because some of them wear the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena. They lodge false cases and fudge evidence. We will have to endure this till 2024,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishori Pednekar, who reached Mazgaon, where the raids were conducted, said that Jadhav and his family are cooperating with the federal agency in its investigation. “All these authorities function in the framework of the law. I am confident that Yashwant Jadhav would provide all the details and cooperate with the authority,” Pednekar said.

The mayor added that the Centre is using central agencies to destabilise Maharashtra and its capital. “We are not afraid of such raids. These are attempts to destabilise Mumbai and Maharashtra. People are watching the way they are misusing the machinery to target political opponents after they (BJP) lost power,” Pednekar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, targetted Jadhav and his wife Yamini, a Sena legislator from Mumbai’ Byculla. The BJP leader alleged that Jadhav has been involved in several non-transparent financial transactions, including parking money through shell companies.

“Yashwant Jadhav used Pradhan Dealers Pvt Ltd, which is a shell company, to divert ₹15 crore through a hawala operator Uday Shankar Mahavar. Jadhav’s family gave ₹15 crores in the case and took the cheque. Income Tax Department has found a complete cash trail. Some of the funds were transferred to UAE. Finally, today, the I-T Department has started the inquiry,” he said.

The BJP also sought the Maharashtra government to file a case of fraud and forgery against Jadhav. “I also request the ED to follow this case as the money was transferred outside the country,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Somaiya also raked up the issue of the alleged bungalows owned by Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray in Korlai village, in Raigad’s Murud. The BJP leader said that he would soon file public interest litigation in Bombay high court. “I have been speaking on the issue of 19 bungalows, but the Thackeray family does not dare to speak on it. Therefore, they ask Sanjay Raut to talk. We will soon file a PIL in Bombay High Court regarding the bungalows of Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.