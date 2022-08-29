J Dey murder convict granted temporary leave from jail
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has permitted Rohit Joseph, a convict serving life imprisonment sentence in Amravati Central jail for his complicity in the murder of journalist J Dey, to be released on furlough. Observing that there was no adverse report against Joseph’s conduct from the jail authorities, the HC said that he could not be refused furlough merely on the grounds that he was part of an organised crime syndicate when he was convicted. The court, however, directed the imposition of conditions to ensure that Joseph surrendered on the expiry of the furlough period.
The division bench of justices Sunil Shukre and G A Sanap while hearing the petition of Joseph, who is also known as Satish Kalya, was informed by advocate A Y Sharma that his client who was eligible for furlough was denied the same due to an adverse report by the jail authorities. Sharma further submitted that the report however did not mention any act on the part of Joseph which could be deemed as adverse for him to be denied the right to furlough.
Last year, another bench of HC had denied Joseph furlough after jail authorities had in their report stated that as Joseph had been part of an organised gang and had been convicted under the stringent MCOC Act for four offences and was sentenced to life imprisonment in all of them, releasing him on furlough was not desirable.
Appearing for the prison authorities, additional public prosecutor N R Tripahi opposed the grant of furlough and said that if Joseph was released, he could abscond as he was part of an organised crime syndicate and hence should not be allowed the benefit of the same.
After hearing all sides, the bench noted, “The adverse Police report heavily relied upon by the respondent no.1 (state of Maharashtra, DIG Prison) for rejecting furlough application of the petitioner, however, expresses apprehension of misuse of liberty only in general terms. There is no material stated in the Police report, which is adverse, which could be said to be something constituting a reasonable foundation of such apprehension. Therefore, on the strength of such general adverse report, valuable right like furlough cannot be denied to a prisoner like the petitioner.”
The court while allowing the petition stated, “If the Authorities are of the opinion that precautionary measures are required to be taken for ensuring surrender of the petitioner on the due date in the Prison at Amravati, the Authorities can impose suitable conditions like attendance of the petitioner at concerned Police Station periodically during the period of his being at large on furlough.”
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
