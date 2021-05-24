Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Jaijeet Singh who probed Antilia bomb scare case as ATS head appointed Thane police chief
Vineet Agarwal, ADG and principal secretary (home), a 1994-batch IPS, will replace Singh as the ATS chief.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Additional director general of police (ADG) Jaijeet Singh, who headed Maharashtra’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) while it probed the Antilia bomb scare case, has been appointed Thane police chief, HT has learnt.

Singh’s appointment was made as part of a minor Indian Police Service (IPS) reshuffle three weeks after Vivek Phansalkar was transferred as Thane police commissioner following his promotion.

Vineet Agarwal, ADG and principal secretary (home), a 1994-batch IPS, will replace Singh as the ATS chief. Sanjay Saxena, ADG, will take over from Agarwal.

ATS, under 1990-batch IPS officer Jaijeet Singh, probed the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran case before they were handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The state home department issued the transfer order on Monday according to the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

After Phansalkar’s appointment as the managing director of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited earlier this month, Suresh Kumar Mekhla, joint commissioner of police, Thane, was given an additional charge of CP, Thane.

