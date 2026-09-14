Jalna Sep 14 Denied permission for his hunger strike in Mumbai, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he would head to the state capital alone on September 15 to stage a protest at Azad Maidan.

Jarange announces solo protest at Azad Maidan, to leave for Mumbai on Sep 15

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Addressing supporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on the 16th day of his indefinite fast, Jarange accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking the protest out of fear, and attempting to create unrest during the Ganesh festival to blame the Maratha community for it.

Mumbai police on Sunday denied permission to Jarange for his indefinite hunger strike in the metropolis from September 19, citing potential security concerns during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

The police turned down a formal request from the activist's team citing possible violations of Public Meetings, Demonstrations, and Processions Rules, as well as alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during previous protests.

"Fearing the strength of the Maratha community, the government has denied permission to go to Mumbai. As a counter to the government's decision, I will leave for Mumbai alone on September 15 at 11 am," Jarange said.

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to the Maratha community not to converge at the capital immediately, stating that only 10 people and two ambulances would accompany him along the planned route starting Tuesday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to the Maratha community not to converge at the capital immediately, stating that only 10 people and two ambulances would accompany him along the planned route starting Tuesday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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"Fadnavis's people will create a disturbance during the Maratha rally and blame the Maratha community. That is why I have decided to go alone. Now, will the government deny permission for my solo march as well?" he asked.

The activist, whose condition has deteriorated after refusing water, saline, and medical treatment, insisted he would remain firm on his demands. He urged activists to save their resources and remain peaceful in their villages while he handled the agitation in Mumbai.

"The road ahead is full of obstacles, but I will not retreat from the struggle for the community," he said.

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Describing himself as a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the activist said he would fight until his last breath, adding he wanted to send a message that he "died but did not surrender".

Among Jarange's main demands is that a Government Resolution be issued allowing Marathas to claim reservation available to the Kunbi community in the Other Backward Classes category based on old records and gazette documents.

OBC groups have opposed it, claiming their share of benefits will be affected.

At the same time, Jarange said the doors for talks with the government remained open.

"We are ready to hold discussions with the government at any open ground. But we do not want hollow assurances; we want direct implementation," he said, warning political leaders that the Maratha community would decide their fate in future polls.

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On August 29 last year, Jarange had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to reiterate his demand for Maratha reservation. The agitation led to chaos in parts of the city, and it was called off after the government accepted some of his demands.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.