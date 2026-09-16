MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has begun his march to Mumbai to press for Maratha reservations, even though the Mumbai police has denied him permission to hold his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Jarange-Patil sets off for Mumbai, reapplies for protest permission

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The activist set off from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on September 19. Thousands of Maratha community members from various parts of Marathwada have joined him, putting the Mumbai police and political establishment on alert as their arrival will coincide with the Ganpati celebrations.

The Mumbai police has rejected two applications for permission to protest at Azad Maidan but the activist has submitted a third.

Changing his strategy, Jarange-Patil said he will arrive at Azad Maidan with a select group of 50 protesters on September 18 and will honour the restrictions imposed by the police, but he will not call off his agitation. Although he has appealed to people from the Maratha community not to accompany him, thousands have joined him on his protest march, some even in cars.

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{{^usCountry}} Elaborate arrangements have been made to receive him and his supporters at Patoda in Beed, where they will halt overnight. Community members have set up 25 food distribution centres, 14 on the way to Patoda and 11 within Patoda city. Parking arrangements have also been made at 25 locations. “I will not stop until the government implements its assurances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborate arrangements have been made to receive him and his supporters at Patoda in Beed, where they will halt overnight. Community members have set up 25 food distribution centres, 14 on the way to Patoda and 11 within Patoda city. Parking arrangements have also been made at 25 locations. “I will not stop until the government implements its assurances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed, “We have fulfilled 12 of his 13 demands. The one that has not been fulfilled is due to legalities involved. Jarange-Patil must understand that any step taken against the court order could damage the interests of the Maratha community,” he said.

On the police barring Jarange-Patil from protesting at Azad Maidan, Fadnavis said, “Ganeshotsav is celebrated in Mumbai and Pune with grand enthusiasm and any such protest leads to inconvenience to the people.”

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Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said the government has “taken several steps forward” and Jarange-Patil should adopt a “cooperative approach” as well. “Previous large-scale Maratha marches, including 58 rallies, were conducted peacefully without causing inconvenience to other communities or citizens. The same approach should be followed during Ganeshotsav,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police Manish Kalwaniya said, “We have received a letter from Jarange-Patil seeking permission to protest. We have not yet responded.”

Meanwhile, representatives of Sakal Maratha Samaj, the organisers of the protest in Mumbai, visited Azad Maidan and inspected the site on Tuesday.