Wardha, The Wardha police in Maharashtra have requested the Central Ammunition Depot , Pulgaon, to hand over the custody of Major Manan Tiwari, booked for allegedly shooting a Junior Commissioned officer during a firing practice, officials said on Monday. JCO's death during firing practice in Maharashtra: Police seek custody of accused Major

Defence Security Corps Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, died during an "incident" at the Pulgaon firing range in Wardha on May 15, they said.

Following the incident, the CAD authorities took Major Tiwari into custody.

Based on a complaint by Lance Naik Birsingh Dhami, who was present at the firing butt, the Pulgaon police registered an FIR against Major Tiwari on May 15 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 .

As per the FIR, Major Tiwari and Sub Maj Khand were present at the firing butt, where training was going on.

Between 8 am and 8.20 am during the practice at the firing butt, Major Tiwari allegedly shot dead Subedar Major Khand by firing on his left eye with his INSAS 5.56 gun. The jawans there arrested Major Tiwari, while police also reached and sent the body to the hospital, the FIR said.

As per the complainant's statement to police, he does not know the reason why Major Tiwari killed the JCO.

When contacted, a senior Wadha police official told PTI on Monday that they have requested CAD Pulgaon authorities to hand over Major Tiwari to them, after completing their legal processes, for further investigation.

On May 16, the Defence PRO Nagpur in a post on X said, "Sub Maj Khand died in an incident that occurred at the small-arms firing range on May 15 in Pulgaon during routine firing practice."

"An FIR has been registered. Indian army and the police authorities are conducting a fair and impartial investigation of the incident accused is in custody," the spokesperson said.

The incident is under investigation by both the Army and the Police. The Army authorities are also extending all support to the police for the investigation, the spokesperson added.

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