Mumbai News
mumbai news

JEE-Main aspirants from 7 Maharashtra districts hit by heavy rain, landslides to get another chance to appear for test

The Maharashtra government has evacuated close to 100,000 people from the affected areas. Over 100 people have died, scores reported missing.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Rescue workers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places after heavy rains in Kolhapur. (REUTERS)

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that students of Maharashtra who will not be able to appear for JEE Mains exam on July 25 and July 27 because of the heavy rains and landslides will get another opportunity. He asked students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara to not panic and assured them that the National Testing Agency will announce new dates for the exam.

“In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the @DG_NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

“Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity, and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA,” he added.

More than 100 people have died due to the incessant rains in Maharashtra over the last three days. The Maharashtra government has evacuated close to 100,000 people from the affected areas. Satara and Raigad are among the worst-hit districts in Maharashtra where landslides and floods have caused over a hundred deaths. Several residents from these districts are still missing as incessant rains continue to affect rescue operations. Mirgaon, Dhokawale and Ambeghar in Satara district also reported heavy losses of lives and missing residents. Taliye reported 138 deaths in the last 48 hours due to the landslides. At least 11 persons have lost their lives after a landslide struck at Posare village in the Ratnagiri district.

The Maharashtra government and the Centre have announced ex gratia for the next of kin of those who died in the landslide in Taliye village. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also visited the village on Saturday and assured residents that the state government will provide them with all possible help.

maharashtra rains
