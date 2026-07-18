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Jet Airways’ 3 Boeing 737 up for auction

The aircrafts are parked in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and have reserve prices of ₹90.02 crore, ₹70.64 crore and ₹4.93 crore

Updated on: Jul 18, 2026 08:09 AM IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Jet Airways Aircraft Auction

Jet Airways’ 3 Boeing 737 up for auction
Jet Airways’ 3 Boeing 737 up for auction

Mumbai: As part of the airline’s ongoing asset monetisation process, three Boeing 737 aircraft of grounded Jet Airways will be auctioned on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s liquidation order.

The aircrafts are parked in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and have reserve prices of 90.02 crore, 70.64 crore and 4.93 crore. The third aircraft has been priced significantly lower as it does not have its right engine and auxiliary power unit (APU).

The auction comes months after three Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Jet Airways were sold to Malta-based Ace Aviation in February this year. Those aircraft have since been made flyworthy and are expected to leave the country once they receive certificates of airworthiness.

The Boeing 777s, bearing registrations VT-JES, VT-JEV and VT-JEM, were sold for $16 million, $12.5 million and $17.5 million, respectively.

People familiar with the process said a few more Jet Airways aircraft are yet to be sold as their ownership titles remain unresolved due to outstanding loans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is being auctioned from Jet Airways?

Three Boeing 737 aircraft.

What are the reserve prices for the auctioned aircraft?

The reserve prices are ₹90.02 crore, ₹70.64 crore, and ₹4.93 crore.

Why is one of the aircraft priced significantly lower?

It does not have its right engine and auxiliary power unit (APU).

When did Jet Airways cease operations?

Jet Airways ceased operations in April 2019.
 
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