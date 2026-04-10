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Jeweller lured by discounted gold, duped of 15 lakh by fake cops

A 28-year-old jeweller from Kalbadevi was allegedly duped of ₹15 lakh by a gang of four men who lured him with the promise of gold at a discounted rate and then fled by posing as police officers

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: A 28-year-old jeweller from Kalbadevi was allegedly duped of 15 lakh by a gang of four men who lured him with the promise of gold at a discounted rate and then fled by posing as police officers.

Jeweller lured by discounted gold, duped of 15 lakh by fake cops.

The complainant, Darshan Kothari, runs Jainam Gold Jewellery with his family on Kalbadevi Road. According to police, Kothari was informed by a friend that an acquaintance was willing to sell gold at a 2% discount due to an urgent need for cash.

“They had a video call and decided to meet the next day as Kothari was planning to buy gold in person,” said a police officer. He met one of the accused, identified as Vikas Agarwal, on Mother Dairy Road in Kurla East.

Agarwal allegedly showed Kothari 100 grams of gold. When Kothari asked to verify its authenticity, he was told that it could be tested at a nearby shop. During the conversation, Agarwal also asked whether Kothari was carrying cash, and Kothari showed him the bag containing 15 lakh.

 
kalbadevi gold jeweller
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