JJ Hospital advances med education with virtual dissection table for MBBS students

MUMBAI: The state-run Sir JJ Hospital in Nagpada is set to transform medical education by introducing a virtual dissection table in its anatomy department, addressing the shortage of cadaver bodies for study. The ₹2.77 crore project will provide high-resolution 3-D imaging and intuitive software, allowing medical students to simulate cadaver dissections, refining their surgical skills and deepening their understanding of anatomy. HT Image

Anatomy, a crucial subject for medical students, traditionally involves hands-on cadaver dissection to explore the intricacies of the human body. Dr Deepak Joshi, head of the anatomy department, “It is important to examine cadavers to comprehend the complexities of the body’s structure, particularly the circulatory system. The dissection helps in laying the foundation for future medical studies. The virtual dissection table will be offering a digital rendition of the same human cadaver.” He added they do not intend to replace traditional cadaver dissection entirely.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The virtual dissection table will be enabled with a rich library of anatomical structures and pathologies that will help students explore, dissect, and examine the human body comprehensively. The 3D visualisation will enhance the understanding of complex structures and support the interpretation of medical imaging, such as CT scans and MRIs, fostering the development of diagnostic skills,” explained Dr Joshi.

He added that the innovative approach will allow students to repeat procedures digitally and enhance their understanding without the limitations of physical specimens. “The virtual dissection table is popular abroad and an attempt to teach anatomy and give dissection experience to the first-year MBBS students in a modern manner,” said Dr Joshi.

The virtual dissection table, to be placed in the forensic department, is expected to reduce the frequent need for cadaver procurement, as one body can be used to train multiple doctors.

Dr Pritha Bhuiyan, former head of the anatomy department at KEM Hospital-Parel, welcomed the modernisation but stressed the paramount role of practicing on real human bodies for hands-on experience. Despite the advancements, the challenge of cadaver availability persists, with hospitals often relying on unclaimed bodies. “We need more cadaver bodies. Nowadays unclaimed bodies are few, but we should spread awareness of body donation. Virtual dissection may be fancy and good, but it can’t replace the paramount role of real human body practice in overcoming fear and fostering a profound understanding,” she said.