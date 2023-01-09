JJ School of Art turns away kids from art competition due to huge crowd

Mumbai: On Sunday morning, the environs of the Sir JJ School of Art opposite CSMT station witnessed a stampede-like situation with thousands of schoolchildren and their parents milling around the institute’s gates. The children, from different parts of the state, were there to participate in a school-level open competition with an attractive prize. However, due to the huge crowd, many were forced to go back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alumni of the JJ School of Art organise an open painting competition for school and college students every year. After a gap of a couple of years due to the Covid pandemic, the competition was back this year. Vishwanath Sable, dean of the School of Art, said that 4,600 students participated.

Students came from as far away as Akola, Nashik, Amravati, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Nagpur districts of the state. Many returned disappointed. A parent of a Class 10 student from Pune said, “In the morning, there was a stampede-like situation at the entrance of the college. We waited till 10.45 to get inside. As the crowd did not reduce, we had to turn back. So many children were dejected. It’s unfortunate that they have to experience this at this age.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dean Sable, taking up a parent’s suggestion, promised that special crowd-planning would be done the next time to avoid the chaos. “Our main motive in organising this competition is for schoolchildren to learn about educational opportunities in the field of art,” he said. “After the competition, students of JJ put up demonstrations of textiles, sculpture, portraits, nature paintings, pottery and metalwork for all those who had come.”

The institute carved out a separate group for special children who wanted to participate. Around 54 such children attended, said Sable.

The contest prize is a training session in Korea for 10 winners. “The winners will stay in Korea for seven days and be given training there,” said Sabale. The prize-winning entries will be displayed at JJ’s annual art exhibition held in March or April every year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}