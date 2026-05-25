MUMBAI: A temporary shortage of trailer drivers coupled with geopolitical uncertainties, has delayed container movement and exports at Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

JN Port container movement hit by driver shortage

In a trade notice issued on Saturday, the port authority said evacuation of import containers from terminals to container freight stations (CFS) had been adversely affected due to a shortage of trailer drivers faced by CFS operators.

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“While port operations remain unaffected, the import inventory in the yards has risen to enhanced numbers, necessitating additional measures,” the notice stated.

However, the Nhava Sheva Container Operators Welfare Association said the disruption stemmed from multiple issues beyond driver shortages.

Earlier this month, the association flagged six factors affecting trade, including a shortage of drivers across the transport sector, geopolitical disturbances impacting logistics movement, rising fuel and gas prices, extreme summer heat affecting driver productivity, seasonal migration of workers and congestion at terminals.

While container operators cited congestion at terminals, Jawarharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) denied this, saying it had already facilitated en-bloc movement to CFSs through pooled vehicles, green channels, additional rail evacuation and extended trade support.

“This has led to stabilising of the import inventory levels; however, further steps are necessary to restore normalcy,” the port authority said.

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{{^usCountry}} The disruption has delayed export container gate-ins at terminals, slowed evacuation of import containers from ports and CFSs, and increased turnaround time and operational bottlenecks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disruption has delayed export container gate-ins at terminals, slowed evacuation of import containers from ports and CFSs, and increased turnaround time and operational bottlenecks. {{/usCountry}}

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Industry stakeholders said manpower shortages are likely to continue into June.

To mitigate the situation, JNPA announced a three-step relief plan. Importers willing to directly lift cargo from port yards instead of CFS delivery can apply to Customs for conversion to Direct Port Delivery status, with approvals to be processed on priority.

The port authority also said terminals and shipping lines would facilitate container release, while importers and their representatives have been asked to coordinate with shipping lines and arrange evacuation using their own vehicles.