Juhu bizman falls for Netflix subscription fraud, loses 1.22 lakh

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man reportedly lost ₹1.22 lakh, while he was making an online payment of ₹499 after he received an e-mail saying that his Netflix subscription has been kept on hold.

The complainant Abhinandan Ajmera, who is into plastic printing material businessman, lives in Juhu along with his family members.

The complainant said that due to his business-related work he went to Indore and approached the police on November 29 after returning to the city. Based on his statement, an FIR was registered, said a police officer.

The businessman told the police that after receiving the e-mail around 10am on September 16, he clicked on the link attached to the mail and entered his credit card details and OTP to renew the subscription. Soon he received a call from a mobile number saying, “you have made a payment of ₹1,22,556, please press 8 if you have not done this transaction.”

After receiving the message, the complainant pressed 8 on his mobile phone and immediately the said amount was debited from his account, said a police officer.

After an investigation, the link attached to the e-mail was found to be fraud, police sub-inspector Sanjay Patil of Juhu police station said.

The police are trying to get the IP address of the device from which the fraud e-mail was generated and details of the bank account in which the amount was transferred.