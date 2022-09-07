Juhu residents get back open space after eight-year battle
It took an eight-year battle for the Juhu residents to win back an open space admeasuring 2,500 square yards
It took an eight-year battle for the Juhu residents to win back an open space admeasuring 2,500 square yards. On Sunday, this space at Cross road number 9 near Kaifi Azmi Park, which has been converted into a garden, was thrown open to public.
A movement to get this recreation ground (RG) plot began in 2015. It was spearheaded by architect and local resident P K Das with support from Gulmohur Area Societies Welfare Group (GASWG) and NGO Save Open Spaces.
That year, citizens filed a writ petition in the Bombay high court against the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Maharashtra government, and a private trust.
“This was a layout RG plot. As per the development control regulations (DCR), RG plots are to be handed over to the residents. But clandestinely, all these plots are being taken over by builders. We challenged it and won. The court has ordered that it should be maintained as an open space,” Das told HT.
He said that he first wrote to MHADA a few years before they moved the court informing them that the plot was reserved for a garden. “But when the authority gave permission to a private trust and a developer to start work on this plot it had to be challenged”
The high court had in 2017 passed an order asking the authorities to hand over the plot to the residents and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the MHADA CEO and ₹2 lakh on the private trust.
“That money was to be paid to us. But we donated that money to the court staff welfare fund as per the MHADA CEO’s suggestion,” Das added.
The private trust then moved the Supreme Court which in 2019 upheld the HC order.
The citizens then approached MLA Ameet Satam for funds to develop the space into a garden and he donated ₹50 lakh.
Ashoke Pandit, chairman GASWG, said, “It was a big fight with the politicians, builders, and land mafia to save this ground. Today it has been converted into a beautiful garden with the support of our MLA. We feel delighted to see children and citizens fulfilling our dream.”
The garden has play equipment for children, seating arrangements for senior citizens, and a walking track.
