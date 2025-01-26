Kala Ghoda fest gives heritage icon a facelift

MUMBAI: As the vibrant, multi-disciplinary Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) keeps its annual date with Mumbai (Jan 25 to Feb 2, 2025), patrons will be delighted to witness the transformation of yet another iconic structure in the city’s historic art district—Elphinstone College. This Romanesque Transitional Grade I heritage structure in South Mumbai has had its façade meticulously restored, tying in beautifully with KGAF’s tradition of preserving Mumbai’s cultural and architectural legacy. Mumbai, India – 25, Jan 2025: A view of Elphinstone College, at colaba in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan 25, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The festival itself, one of India’s prominent cultural milestones, is a dazzling nine-day extravaganza that celebrates art, music, dance, theatre, literature, film and culinary delights. Streets and venues in the precinct boast striking installations, while live performances electrify the atmosphere. Workshops add to the festival’s charm, offering hands-on creative experiences to everyone, age no bar.

“Free and open to all, KGAF not only highlights contemporary and traditional Indian art forms but also fosters a spirit of community and creativity,” says festival director Brinda Miller. “Its proceeds often go towards preserving the heritage of the Kala Ghoda area, making it a celebration of both culture and conservation.”

Over the years, the festival has played a significant role in restoring numerous heritage structures in the Kala Ghoda precinct. From clock towers to fountains and libraries, the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), which organises KGAF, has used proceeds from the festival to breathe new life into these historic landmarks. Some notable restorations include the Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower at Fort and the Seth Gangalal Nandlal V Mulji Pyao at Horniman Circle, a charitable water fountain that was restored to functionality. Other projects include the Ruttonsee Muljee Jetha Water Fountain, the David Sassoon Library, Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue and the Police Courtyard Café.

This year, the restoration of the Elphinstone College façade is among the festival’s crowning achievements. “We’ve been wanting to restore both Elphinstone College and Esplanade House for quite some time, Miller reveals. “This time, everything fell into place. While the façade of this iconic college has been restored, we aim to eventually take on some restoration work on the inside. Restoration has also been ongoing at Esplanade House.”

The restoration of the Elphinstone College façade was led by noted conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, whose meticulous efforts have earned global recognition, including accolades from UNESCO. His contributions to Mumbai’s architectural heritage include the restoration of landmarks such as the Victoria Terminus, Rajabai Clock Tower, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Wellington Fountain and Christ Church in Byculla.

Dilawari described the Elphinstone College project as both unique and challenging. “Moss, mould and moisture had left their mark, marring the façade of this iconic Romanesque Transitional-style structure,” he explained. “My team could only use small brushes and water to painstakingly clean the surface, bit by bit. We also replaced broken glass panes that protect the structure from rain during the monsoon.”

He recalled briefly working on the college under the aegis of the Maharashtra government’s Public Works Department in 2015. This earlier experience proved invaluable in understanding “the building’s needs”. However, the damage caused by years of neglect posed significant challenges. “Restoration has to be an ongoing process to ensure longevity,” he said. “The interregnum of doing nothing, coupled with the effects of the pandemic, contributed to the deterioration.”

Principal of the 169-year-old Elphinstone College, Dr Saumitra Sawant, said she was grateful to the Kala Ghoda Association for their efforts. “We are more than happy that the space within the institution will be used during this year’s KGAF, further cementing our bond with both the festival and this historic precinct,” she said.

Highlighting the college’s historical significance, Dr Sawant said it has helped shape Mumbai’s educational landscape. “Elphinstone College has a produced some of the nation’s greatest visionaries and leaders,” she added, citing alumni like Dr B R Ambedkar, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Virchand Gandhi, Badruddin Tyabji, Pherozeshah Mehta and Jamsetji Tata, along with influential educators like Dadabhai Naoroji.

As Kala Ghoda’s streets erupt in a vibrant expression of creativity, this year’s festival offers visitors a tangible reminder of the symbiotic relationship between culture and conservation – an ethos KGAF has upheld for over two decades. It is this spirit of giving back to the city that ensures the festival remains a cherished highlight on Mumbai’s cultural calendar.