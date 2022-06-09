Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation installs flood sensors at different locations ahead of monsoon

Learning from the past experiences of heavy floods during monsoon in different parts of the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), this year, has installed flood sensors at ten locations that are prone to flooding.

With the help of these flood sensors, an alert will be sent to the control room of KDMC, based on which the civic body’s disaster management team can take the necessary steps and move people living in such areas.

“In 2019 and 2021, we witnessed major flooding in different parts of the twin cities, thus making it mandatory to have a warning system in place. These sensors will work promptly and alert well in time. Earlier, ward-level officers used to keep a tab on such flood-prone areas and informed the residents. These sensors will work prior to the flooding based on the level of water and then send an alert,” said an officer of Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL).

In July 2021, due to flooding, residents were rescued from Suyog Nagar and Shastri Nagar chawls in Titwala. Residents from Varap, Shahad, Kamba and Mharal villages took shelter in a nearby school. In Kamba village, 25 villagers stuck in their homes were rescued by being provided with life jackets and tyres. The Raita Bridge connecting the Kalyan–Murbad road was shut as the bridge had submerged, while 80 families living near the mosque in Balyani, Kalyan (W) were shifted to a school nearby. The Mohili pumping station in Kalyan was shut due to waterlogging following which water supply to several parts of the city was closed.

“The sensors will keep checking the water level of the river. As the water level keeps rising, an alert will be sent to the smart city control room on a regular basis. The water level information will also be displayed on the smart display board. Information will be passed on through loudspeaker announcements at 28 different locations,” said the officer.

Pre-monsoon preparations review

Earlier this week, the KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, conducted a review meeting of all the departments of KDMC, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to check the preparations for the monsoon.

In the meeting, the civic body chief asked the officers to clean all the nullahs with priority. He also directed to ensure that there is no water logging reported on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch during the monsoon.

“The fire department of the civic body has been asked to be equipped in case of any emergency. Also, those living in the low lying areas shall be informed to take necessary steps and measures in case of any flood alert. All the officials have been asked to keep the required equipment and manpower ready,” said Suryavanshi.

“The smart city control room will play a major role this time to help tracking any kind of monsoon related incidents,” he added.

Flood sensors to be installed here:

*** GK pumping station, Patripool, near Sarvodaya Mall

*** Bhavani Chowk, Ganesh Ghat

*** Titwala (W)

*** Chinchpada, near Saket College

*** Mohane Water Treatment Plant

*** Mohili Water Treatment Plant

*** Retibunder, near Don Canteen and mosque

*** Barave Sewage Treatment Plant near Gaodevi temple

*** Adharwadi Sewage Treatment Plant near Sonawane College

*** Titwala Water Treatment Plant

