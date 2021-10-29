Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation to approach colleges to update voters’ list for next civic elections

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a month-long programme to update the voters' list from November 1 to 30 as a part of the preparations for the next civic elections
Kalyan Dombivli civic body additional commissioner, Sunil Pawar, and Sanjay Jadhav, secretary, address the media in Kalyan on Friday while announcing the month-long voters’ list updating drive to be held in November ahead of the next civic elections. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 08:45 PM IST
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a month-long programme to update the voters’ list from November 1 to 30 as a part of the preparations for the next civic elections.

In order to add new voters to the list, this time the civic body would approach the colleges in its vicinity.

“We would need the cooperation of the colleges in the city to get the youth who turn 18 years by January 1, 2022 to get them registered in the voters’ list. Every college should help the civic body in getting it done,” said Sunil Pawar, additional commissioner, KDMC.

There are around 29,000 college-going students in the KDMC limits. Every ward office in the city will have the forms available to help the youth to enrol themselves in the voters’ list.

“We will also want the colleges to give these forms to their students and get them enrolled from their side. A nodal officer will be appointed to get this done,” added Pawar.

The colleges that help in doing 100% registration of youth in the voters’ list will be honoured with certificates.

The voters’ list updating programme would not only help register new voters but also help the existing voters to change their names, addresses in the list.

Meanwhile, the civic body would also carry out several awareness programmes through banners, hoardings, posters and jingles.

The voters’ list would be published on the https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in website from November 1.

