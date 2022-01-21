Kalyan railway station road made one way to ease traffic congestion

To decongest the Kalyan railway station road, the traffic police have made the road one way.

With the work of SATIS going on in this area, roads are dug up and barricades are placed, leading to traffic jams. There was a demand to ease the traffic flow on the station road as several motorists found it difficult to connect to the station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kalyan traffic police have put up barricades to stop the two-way traffic flow.

“There was feedback from the public to strictly impose a one-way route on the station road. We had imposed one-way earlier but it was not effective. This time, we have barricaded all the No Entry points so that vehicles don’t take the two-way route. Also, we have put up banners and police are deployed at the diversions,” said Mahesh Tarde, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (W) traffic unit.

As per the traffic police, the one-way will be imposed from 7am every day for eight days and will be extended depending on its success.

“The SATIS work will also begin at the Kalyan court and Tehsil office. This will lead to more congestion. The commuters have informed that the road is free of congestion since the last two days,” added Tarde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the one-way route imposed, the auto rickshaws that used to be parked haphazardly on the station road outside, are not there anymore, claimed the traffic officials.

“The one-way route is a good idea as the congestion is less. There should be constant watch at the station road to ensure the one-way rule is followed,” said Rishikesh Mane, a 38-year-old commuter who takes the station road daily.

With the new traffic diversions in place, vehicles heading to Kalyan station from Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan (W) are forbidden to take the right side of Pushparaj Hotel and instead go to Mahatma Phule Chowk.

Vehicles heading from ST Depot to Murbad Road are not allowed to go on the road in front of Deepak Hotel. Vehicles will take a left turn and head to Pushparaj Hotel towards Mahatma Phule Chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And, vehicles coming from Ulhasnagar and Murbad Road are not allowed to go to Shivaji Chowk via Mahatma Phule Chowk. They will go to Deepak Hotel, take a right turn and then to Pushparaj Hotel towards Shivaji Chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON