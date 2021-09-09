Kalyan: Traffic jam near APMC market due to flower shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi

A traffic jam was reported on the busy Patripool Bail bazaar stretch in Kalyan (West) in Thane district of Maharashtra Thursday morning as several devotees and traders headed to the Agricultural Produce and Market Committee (APMC) market in the city to buy flowers for the beginning of Ganesh Chaturuthi festival on Friday.

Every year, residents from Kalyan Dombivli, Shahad, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badalpur arrive at the APMC market to purchase flowers at cheaper rates for the festival, often resulting in a jam at the entrance of the market, affecting the traffic movement on the entire stretch.

“I took half an hour to enter the market as there was a jam outside. Every year we purchase flowers in huge quantity from the market for the festival. There should be proper traffic management outside the market with more cops deployed during festival times,” said Anuj Patil, 40, a resident of Dombivli.

A traffic police personnel on duty, not wishing to be named, said, “The market falls on the busy Agra road. Vehicles arrive at the market from different parts of the cities and hence there is a lot of traffic movement during festival. Our team was working on managing the flow since early morning.”