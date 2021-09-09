Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan: Traffic jam near APMC market due to flower shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi
mumbai news

Kalyan: Traffic jam near APMC market due to flower shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi

Every year, residents from Kalyan Dombivli, Shahad, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badalpur arrive at the APMC market in Kalyan to purchase flowers at cheaper rates for the festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:57 PM IST
A traffic police personnel deployed at the APMC market entrance in Thane said they have been trying to manage traffic on the busy road since morning. (HT Photo)

A traffic jam was reported on the busy Patripool Bail bazaar stretch in Kalyan (West) in Thane district of Maharashtra Thursday morning as several devotees and traders headed to the Agricultural Produce and Market Committee (APMC) market in the city to buy flowers for the beginning of Ganesh Chaturuthi festival on Friday.

Every year, residents from Kalyan Dombivli, Shahad, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badalpur arrive at the APMC market to purchase flowers at cheaper rates for the festival, often resulting in a jam at the entrance of the market, affecting the traffic movement on the entire stretch.

“I took half an hour to enter the market as there was a jam outside. Every year we purchase flowers in huge quantity from the market for the festival. There should be proper traffic management outside the market with more cops deployed during festival times,” said Anuj Patil, 40, a resident of Dombivli.

A traffic police personnel on duty, not wishing to be named, said, “The market falls on the busy Agra road. Vehicles arrive at the market from different parts of the cities and hence there is a lot of traffic movement during festival. Our team was working on managing the flow since early morning.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anil Deshmukh lawyer’s bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

BMC reopens Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover for traffic in Mumbai, bikers banned

Woman spotted with Sachin Vaze in Mumbai hotel was an escort: NIA
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP