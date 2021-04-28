Kalyan-Dombivli civic body helpline not working, complain residents

Residents complained that helpline numbers introduced by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for availability of beds, ambulances, civic hospitals are not working. Kalyan resident, Pawan Gupta (41), said, “I called the helpline number mentioned on the website to inquire about a bed. It said the number was out of service. I called the war room. The person asked me to call the hospitals directly.” A KDMC health department officer said, “There might be some technical error on the lines. The numbers are working. We will ensure the technical problem is resolved at the earliest.”

Residents complained that helpline numbers introduced by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for availability of beds, ambulances, civic hospitals are not working. Kalyan resident, Pawan Gupta (41), said, “I called the helpline number mentioned on the website to inquire about a bed. It said the number was out of service. I called the war room. The person asked me to call the hospitals directly.” A KDMC health department officer said, “There might be some technical error on the lines. The numbers are working. We will ensure the technical problem is resolved at the earliest.”