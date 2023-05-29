Cluster scheme to be imposed in 41 locations in Kalyan-Dombivli

Kalyan: Several citizens living across Kalyan and Dombivli are finally at peace after the civic body has decided to impose a cluster scheme in 41 selected locations where old and dangerous buildings will be redeveloped and given to the residents.

To impose the scheme in the coming years, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has called a tender worth ₹10 crore, said KDMC officials, adding that at least three companies have responded to it and one of them will be given the work for the survey on Monday.

Soon, KDMC will carry out the survey in Kolsewadi in Kalyan East, Ayre village in Thakurli, Kala Talao in Kalyan West and Sonarpada in Dombivli, etc.

“The civic body appointed an advisor to select the locations where the cluster scheme can be imposed. The advisor came up with 41 suitable locations. However, since the biometric survey got delayed, the planning of the cluster scheme also got delayed,” added the officials.

In 2014, the need for cluster development in Kalyan-Dombivli was highlighted after a building collapsed in Thakurli, where nine people died. However, the state government approved the scheme in 2021.

A resident of Ayere village, Thakurli, Roshan Ubale, 35, said, “I live in a ground plus four-storey building which has got a notice from the civic body asking to vacate. The residents were ready to do the audit and get the structure repaired but the builder here is not at all cooperative. In such cases where do we go? I have two kids and parents. How can I shift to some other place when we have been based here since childhood.”

With the push to the cluster scheme in Kalyan-Dombivli, the long pending matter of a U-type road from Katemanivali to Siddharthnagar in Kalyan (East) will also be addressed, said the KDMC commissioner Bhausaheb Dandge.

The cluster scheme will also look after those citizens, who will be affected by development works, like road widening in the city, etc. As per residents of the area, at least 1,400 people will be affected by the widening of the 2.1-kilometre-long U-type road in Kalyan (East).

“This is a long pending project which KDMC could not take up as people opposed it. Now, under the cluster scheme, the people affected in the project will get relief. Hence, the project will commence soon and will be completed in three years,” said Dandge.

The shopkeepers in the area had asked the civic body to rehabilitate the affected people before starting their work. “We are not against any development. We want proper rehabilitation in the same location and that too before our properties are taken for the project. We will not oppose it if the civic body properly does the rehabilitation,” said a shopkeeper at Siddharth Nagar, whose shop will be affected by the project.

