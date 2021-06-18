Kandivli Covid vax drive: Mumbai civic body seeks details from hospitals, centre

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent letters to Nanavati Max Super Speciality and Lifeline hospitals along with the civic-run Nesco jumbo centre, Goregaon, on Thursday seeking information about the vaccination drive conducted at Hiranandani Heritage, Kandivli on May 30. This is a part of the civic body’s internal investigation, a report of which is likely to be submitted by Saturday.

An employee of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri, Rajesh Pandey, using his official hospital identity card, gained the trust of the society committee members to conduct a vaccination drive. Later, with help of his partners, the vaccination drive was organised on May 30 at the society. After seven-eight days of the vaccination, when beneficiaries started getting vaccination certificates from Nanavati, Lifeline hospitals and Nesco jumbo centre, they became curious as these vaccination centres weren’t involved in the immunisation drive. A total of 390 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the drive, however, none of them developed any minor side effects like fever and body ache.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, BMC decided to investigate the matter.

The R-South ward on Thursday sent a letter to Nanavati, Lifeline and Nesco jumbo centre seeking details of the drive.

“So far, the hospitals have denied their involvement in the vaccination drive. Thus, we need this officially on paper for your internal investigation. We have also asked for details like if they have signed any Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the society among other queries,” said Sanjay Kurhade, assistant municipal commissioner of R-South ward.

Now, all the details of the beneficiaries are being reflected on the centralised Co-WIN app with the names of the three vaccination centres. “We can’t individually call people employed with private hospitals as it doesn’t come under our purview. Now, it is up to the police to get their statements,” he added.

The Kandivli police station is also investigating the matter. The police have taken two of the accused for questioning.

“We have also taken statements of the hospitals whose names have come on the vaccination certificates. But all the issued certificates are genuine,” said a police officer, who is part of the investigating team.

Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of Nesco jumbo centre confirmed that police has recorded their statement. “As I have already said earlier, we have no role in it. We have completely cooperated with the police. I don’t know how the name of our centre has got reflected in vaccination certificates,” she said.

As per police sources, allegedly, the accusers have also conducted a similar vaccination drive at other places in the city. Just like the residents of Hiranandani Heritage, other beneficiaries also didn’t develop any side effect after vaccination.