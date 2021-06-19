Kandivli Covid vax drive: Mumbai civic body unsure over authenticity of certificates

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is still conducting its internal investigation into the vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage, Kandivli, is now confused over the reconciliation of issued vaccination certificates to residents. The civic body is yet not sure if the certificates are genuine.

An employee of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri— Rajesh Pandey, who is now terminated, conducted an immunisation drive at Hiranandani Heritage on May 30. He claimed that the drive was being done in association with the hospital. The R-North ward has submitted the report of their investigation to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner on Friday late night.

Later, after seven-eight days when the beneficiaries started receiving vaccination certificates from other hospitals and vaccination centres, they became suspicious and raised alarms. As per residents, they have got vaccination certificates from Nanavati Max Super Speciality, Lifeline Hospitals and civic-run Nesco jumbo centre, Goregaon. However, later, all these three vaccination centres refused their involvement in the immunisation drive.

Now, residents are questioning the authenticity of the vaccination certificates issued by the accused. Of the 390 beneficiaries, almost 260 have received the certificates.

All the issued certificates are getting reflected on the centralised Co-WIN portal with the names of three respective vaccination centres. But as per civic officials, technically, this is counted as “incorrect” uploading of details as the hospitals mentioned weren’t involved in the Covid-19 vaccination.

When asked if the civic body would reconcile the data uploaded on the Co-WIN by their accusers, Dr Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said, “Firstly, we aren’t sure if the issued certificates are authentic. We are still cross-verifying. Until we get it, we can’t decide on reconciliation because we don’t know from where the vials were procured.”

A preliminary police investigation has revealed that the accused have conducted similar vaccination drives in several other spots in the city including a production house and a college.

If their modus operandi has been similar, then the civic body believes that there would be more incorrect data synced with the Co-WIN portal with the name of other hospitals that weren’t even involved with the drives.

“The vials used in the drive have no connection with our centre. We have cross-checked all records. Being a civic-run centre, we don’t supply vials outside for such drives,” said Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of Nesco jumbo centre.

“We don’t know if the accused got the login details of the centre. There is a possibility that they hacked into it. We have to wait for the reports,” Andrade added. The Kandivli police station is also waiting for the civic body’s report.