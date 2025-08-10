Navi Mumbai: The upgraded Karanja Fishing Port in Uran is poised for a record-breaking season, with fishermen and exporters expecting a turnover of ₹600 crore, up from ₹500 crore last year. As the new fishing season kicks off, optimism runs high across Raigad’s coastal belt, where over 650 boats operate daily from this state-of-the-art maritime facility. Karanja port eyes ₹ 600 cr catch as coastal economy surges

Former president of the Karanja Machchimar Cooperative Society, Shivdas Nakhwa, said, “We’ve already seen over ₹2 crore worth of fish sold daily with just 20 boats starting off from August 1, the start of the fishing season. If the trend continues, ₹600 crore is well within reach.”

The state government upgraded the Karanja port at a cost of ₹256 crore last year. Designed to empower local fishermen and reduce dependency on the city’s Sassoon Dock, today the port manages exports to the US, China, Thailand, Europe, and Asia. Among the exports are varieties of mackerel, tuna, catfish, and kingfish, all fetching premium prices.

Nakhwa said, “This port has given us independence and dignity. We sell directly to exporters, and our fish reach global markets.” The port has also spurred local entrepreneurship, with cold storage units, ice plants, and equipment shops supporting the industry. As per fishermen’s associations and local MLAs, over 25,000 jobs have been created, and surrounding villages are seeing a rise in small-scale businesses.

In a major boost to the region, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an additional ₹180 crore development package for Karanja Port on September 1, 2024, during a public event in Uran. According to Fadnavis, the funds are earmarked for modernizing infrastructure, including creating dedicated landing and auction halls, an advanced cold storage and ice plants, and berthing facilities for over 1,000 boats. He added that improving road connectivity and creating sustainable waste management systems in the region were also a priority.

Fadnavis declared, “Karanja will no longer be just a local jetty. It will be a national model for sustainable fishing infrastructure.” The upgrades will come in phases and by 2027 Karajna is set to become India’s largest finishing harbour under the Sagarmala scheme. The scheme, an initiative of the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, aims to modernise ports, enhance connectivity, and help develop the coastal community.

Despite the boom in trade, most fishermen still face operational hurdles. “Silt accumulation during low tide causes delays, with boats stranded for hours, prompting calls for dredging,” said Nakhva. “The port’s elevation is two feet below optimal level, leading to damage to boats during high tides. There are also issues with the channel size being smaller.”

Director of the West Coast Purse Seine Net Fishermen Welfare Association, Ramesh Nakhwa, said the association has submitted requests to the fisheries department to address these concerns. Dredging and clearing out the harbour bed by scooping out the mud and the muck is essential to keep the port functional and safe, Ramesh added.

To strengthen the ecosystem, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi inaugurated the Dronagiri fish market last year. This enabled fishermen to conduct trade directly with customers, reducing their reliance on middlemen. “Karanja Port is a model for coastal development. We are expanding facilities and ensuring fishermen benefit directly. The port’s strategic location near JNPT and Mumbai Port, along with robust road connectivity, positions it as a future logistics hub,” said Baldi.