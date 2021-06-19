Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Karnataka to install RTDAS to monitor water dispersal system
mumbai news

Karnataka to install RTDAS to monitor water dispersal system

In a major relief to Maharashtra, the Karnataka government is all set to set up Real-Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS) at its Almatti and Narayanpur dams to monitor the water dispersion system and prevent floods in western Maharashtra, like the one that had happened in 2019
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:25 PM IST
HT Image

In a major relief to Maharashtra, the Karnataka government is all set to set up Real-Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS) at its Almatti and Narayanpur dams to monitor the water dispersion system and prevent floods in western Maharashtra, like the one that had happened in 2019.

Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil after a meeting with Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa at Bengaluru described the talks as positive. “The talks were very positive. Maharashtra already has a real-time data acquisition system. Once Karnataka installs it at Almatti and Narayanpur dams, then it will help to control the flow of water,” said Patil. “We will be able to jointly dynamically control the water flow. It will help to gauge how much water to disperse and the water levels to be maintained,” he added.

The RTDAS installed seven years back provides precipitation real-time data which helps to gauge and control the water levels and plan better water release mechanism to prevent floods during the monsoon.

In 2019, the backwater of the Almatti dam caused flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, causing large scale devastation with 60 persons losing their lives. The dam did not release water at the right time, leading to the accumulation of water in its backwaters and the Krishna river that flooded parts of Kolhapur and other districts in western Maharashtra.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and other agencies were tasked with the rescue operation. The flood also damaged agriculture and allied activities substantially.

Maharashtra had alleged that it was Karnataka that was responsible for the floods due to its failure to release the water. The then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had to face large scale criticism for his failure to tackle the situation as it was reported that Yediyurappa was not acceding to his requests to release the water. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had to intervene and talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was only after that Karnataka started releasing water giving some relief to Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP