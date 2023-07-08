Railway employee killed, another injured after hit by train near Kasara station

Kasara: A 27-year-old railway employee was killed and another injured after they were hit by an express train near Kasara railway station on Friday night.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 8 pm. Due to heavy rains, the employees on duty near the station could not see the incoming express train leading to a mishap, railway police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Adya Prasad of Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the incident occurred 200-metres from the railway station near a signal between Umbarmali and Kasara Down section.

“The mishap did not take place during any track maintenance work or block. It is negligence of the staff who did not see the incoming train. The injured man is out of danger,” an official said.

The Central Railway Public Relations Officers did not respond to calls or messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON