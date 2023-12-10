Bhiwandi:

KDMC takes action against illegal hawkers near Kalyan station

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation had begun action against illegal hawkers who obstruct the road and congestion of motor vehicles plying across the Kalyan railway station.

Civic officials said that 12 handcarts, 15 stalls, and 10 illegal sheds had taken action by the encroachment department of KDMC. One JCB, one dumper, and five laborers were part of the actions.

The action was taken following areas such as from Pushpraj Hotel to Deepak Hotel, Shivaji Chowk to Kalyan Railway Station road which was an immense relief to passersby and motorists as the hawkers sit on the road which is difficult for motorists and passersby to move on this way.

A team was headed by the Assistant Municipal Corporation Tushar Sonawane under the instruction of Commissioner Dr. Indumati Jakhar, KDMC.

Similarly, the action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Hema Mubarkar from the “I” ward of KDMC under the instruction of Chief Dr. Indumati Jakhar. Illegal hawkers who encroached on the road of Malang seized their seven handcarts, Removed nine illegal sheds, and freed roads for passersby and motorists