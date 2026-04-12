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Kingpin in drug, arms smuggling case held in Punjab

The accused, Harjeet Singh Himmat Singh, was nabbed from Baba Bakala after a two-day operation based on technical surveillance, officials said

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Sameera kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: The alleged mastermind of a drug and arms smuggling racket from Punjab was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), with authorities suspecting links to a cross-border narcotics network.

Kingpin in drug, arms smuggling case held in Punjab

The accused, Harjeet Singh Himmat Singh, was nabbed from Baba Bakala after a two-day operation based on technical surveillance, officials said. He was brought to Navi Mumbai under tight security and lodged in Taloja police station lock-up early Friday. He has been remanded in police custody till Monday.

The case pertains to a crime registered at Taloja police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) and Arms Act.

Police said the arrest follows an earlier crackdown on March 16, when three men, Baljit Singh alias Monu, Gurupratap Singh alias Gopi, and Karamjit Singh, all residents of Amritsar, were held during an operation in the Chakan MIDC- Nigoje village area in Pune district.

During the raid, officials seized high-grade heroin, an Austria-made Glock pistol, live cartridges, and a trailer truck.

 
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