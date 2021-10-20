Kongao police of Bhiwandi arrest five for robbing, attacking Thane man on road at midnight

Kongao police, Bhiwandi, arrested five accused for robbing a 27-year-old man on the night of October 12 while he was on the way home with his girlfriend. They attacked him with a wooden stick and fled with their expensive mobile phones, gold chain and ring worth ₹83,000. The victim suffered a serious head injury and is taking treatment in a private hospital.

Police said that the complainant, Darshil Gudhka of Pachpakhadi, Thane, was returning home from Dongrali Road to Thane in his Ritz car at around midnight. Suddenly, three accused came in front of the car and stopped the vehicle near the railway track of Dongrali Road area. The accused started banging on the road, opened the door and snatched his i-phone and chain. The complainant tried to resist but one of them hit his head with a wooden stick and fled the spot. The complainant took the help of a friend and family, reached the hospital and informed the police.

Kongao police station senior police inspector, Ganpatrao Pingle, said, “The area where the incident occurred didn’t have CCTV cameras and they wore the masks, therefore it was difficult to find the accused. We created three teams of officials and alerted all sources in the various areas and checked the technical details of the mobile phones and CCTV footage in other areas, through which the team came to know about the three accused. We arrested them and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime.”

Pingle added, “During interrogation, they revealed information about two more accused who helped by selling gold chains and mobile phones. We have recovered gold jewellery, mobile phones and bikes worth ₹1.33 lakh used in the crime. The accused have previous cases of robbery registered against them in different police stations in the city.”

The accused who robbed the complainant have been identified as Abdul Shaikh, 24, Umar Mansuri, 24, Nihal Shaikh, 23, all residents of Kalyan while Akash Kandhare, 24, and Salman Shaikh, 27, of Mumbra helped in selling the stolen valuables.