Mumbai: Trains between Mumbai and the Konkan-Goa region are running in disarray, with delays of five to eight hours becoming common and punctuality rates ranging from as low as 20% to just over 50%, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by a Dombivli resident.

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Passengers travelling on the route told HT that delays of seven to eight hours are frequent, while the quality of onboard facilities has also deteriorated. Konkan Railway officials acknowledged the decline in punctuality, attributing it to pre-monsoon works and an increase in train services on the single-line route.

According to the RTI data, the Madgaon-Mumbai Tejas Express operated 142 trips between November 2025 and May 2026, but arrived on time only 29 times, resulting in a punctuality rate of just over 20%. The Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express fared better, recording a punctuality rate of 45% during the same period. Delays on this route ranged from one hour to as much as eight hours.

Once regarded as the premier train service on the Konkan route, the Tejas Express is witnessing a sharp decline in its reputation, drawing criticism over both punctuality and passenger amenities.

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{{^usCountry}} “The infotainment system on the train is non-functional, and plywood panels have replaced seatback screens in several coaches. Moreover, despite paying extra for it being a premium train, the rail authorities are delaying it. I have faced delays multiple times, which is frustrating,” said Shreyas Patwardhan, a resident of Dombivli who filed the RTI, seeking information on train punctuality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The infotainment system on the train is non-functional, and plywood panels have replaced seatback screens in several coaches. Moreover, despite paying extra for it being a premium train, the rail authorities are delaying it. I have faced delays multiple times, which is frustrating,” said Shreyas Patwardhan, a resident of Dombivli who filed the RTI, seeking information on train punctuality. {{/usCountry}}

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Railway passenger associations also questioned the need to pay higher fares when they aren’t receiving the promised standards of punctuality and service. Complaints of trains arriving seven to eight hours behind schedule have become increasingly common in recent months.

Apart from the Tejas Express, other trains on the route have also performed poorly. The LTT-Madgaon AC Express recorded a punctuality rate of 52.63%, while the Madgaon-LTT AC Express achieved only 30.35%. The LTT-Karmali AC Express and Karmali-LTT AC Express recorded punctuality rates of 40% and 25%, respectively.

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The Konkan Vikas Samiti, a rail passenger association, suggested that the Tejas Express should terminate at Karmali, as it did earlier, instead of extending to Madgaon.

“With the Madgaon Express, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi, and Tejas all heading to Madgaon one after another, maintaining punctuality becomes extremely difficult. The return journey to Mumbai is getting delayed by several hours due to bunching of trains,” said Akshay Mahapadi, a member of the Konkan Vikas Samiti.

Passengers said the delays often cause trains to arrive at destinations late at night, leaving travellers stranded at stations as they struggle to find auto-rickshaws or taxis to reach home.

Notably, the delays occurred during a period when there were no monsoon speed restrictions on the Konkan route. Since June 15, monsoon speed restrictions have come into effect.

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Officials said pre-monsoon safety works and the growing number of train services were affecting punctuality, as Konkan Railway is a single-line railway corridor passing through difficult terrain across the Western Ghats.

“Considering the terrain of Konkan Railway, we are carrying out pre-monsoon works. These works are important for safe running during the rains. This is causing delays in train services. We have been running more trips over the years,” said a Konkan Railway official.

The official added that Konkan Railway has recently introduced five new long-distance trains and operates 4,646 special services during the summer, monsoon and Ganpati holiday seasons, in addition to regular trains.